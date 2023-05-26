Energy Star and WaterSense Products are Tax Free in Texas This Memorial Day Weekend
Everyone has different plans for this Memorial Day weekend. Those plans could be enjoying the three day weekend on the lake, a backyard cookout out with the family or doing some home improvements in your Longview, Texas home. If those home improvements include some new appliances or adding some ways to conserve water, you could save some money this weekend as select items could be tax free.
Tax Free Weekend
The Texas Comptroller has set this Memorial Day weekend as a tax holiday for many Energy Star and WaterSense labeled products. The tax holiday begins Saturday, May 28 and runs until midnight Monday, May 30. As long as the product is purchased in that time frame in store, online or over the phone, that item is tax free.
The following appliances with an Energy Star label will qualify this weekend:
- Air Conditioners ($6,000 or less)
- Refrigerators ($2,000 or less)
- Ceiling Fans
- Incandescent and Fluorescent Bulbs
- Clothes Washers
- Dishwashers
- Dehumidifiers
However, not every appliance labeled with an Energy Star logo will qualify to be tax free:
- Water Heaters
- Clothes Dryers
- Freezers
- Stoves
- Attic Fans
- Heat Pumps
- Wine Refrigerators
- Kegerators
- Beverage Chillers
If adding or updating your garden or flower bed is on the to-do list for this weekend, you could save some money on select items marked with the WaterSense label.
The following items with a WaterSense label will qualify this weekend:
- Soaker or Drip-Irrigation Hose
- Moisture Control for Sprinkler or Irrigation System
- Mulch
- Rain Barrel
- Permeable Ground Cover
- Plants, Trees and Grasses
- Water Saving Surfactants - These are products that improve water penetration and infiltration of soil.
- Soil and Compost
However, not every product labeled with a WaterSense logo will qualify to be tax free:
- Construction or Building Materials
- Any Item that Creates Shade
- Sprinklers
For all the details on the WaterSense tax free weekend, GO HERE. For all the details on the Energy Star tax free weekend, GO HERE.
No matter what your plans are this weekend, please remember the real reason this holiday exists, to remember the many military men and women who paid the ultimate price in service to our country.