The tragic events that have taken place across the world, but most specifically the tragedy at the Uvalde, Texas school is now pushing one Tyler business do to what they can to help out. The gun store, gunsmith, and gun range known as Vault Arms in Tyler, Texas is now offering free basic handgun courses to teachers and school administrators that are interested in learning how to properly handle and operate a firearm.

In a recent social media post Vault Arms said the reason they are going to be offering these free basic handgun courses is because they believe at this point everyone needs to be their own first responder and first line of defense. Beyond just the basic handgun course the business will be offering a 10% discount for teachers and school administrators who use their gun range.

When Will the Handgun Courses Take Place for Teachers and Administrators?

There will be a variety of times and dates to choose from:

Friday, June 17th from 5pm to 7pm

Monday, June 20th from 5pm to 7pm

Friday, June 24th from 5pm to 7pm

Monday, June 27th from 5pm to 7pm

Friday, July 1st from 5 pm to 7pm

The plan is to schedule more classes in the near future but if you want to reserve a spot in one of these classes, you’re encouraged to call Vault Arms at 903-871-1221.

Teachers and Administrators Can Also Sign Up Online

If signing up for these free classes online is easier you can do that by clicking here.

