(Mount Enterprise, Texas) - The subject of missing teens is not easy for anyone to talk about. Whether you have kids or not, you can't help but sympathize with the families who are hurting right now. There are eight families in Texas worrying about where their teen girl is.

One of those families worrying right now is in Mount Enterprise. She was one of two teens reported missing in East Texas on July 26. One of those teens was found safe shortly after being reported missing.

Mount Enterprise Teen Still Missing

On Saturday, July 26, Abby Grace Morales of Bullard was reported missing by her family. Smith County Sheriff's Office considered her a runaway and had a person of interest in her disappearance. Morales was found safe the following day in another state with that person of interest who was arrested (CBS 19).

On that same Saturday, July 26, Emily Marie Gurrola was reported missing in Mount Enterprise. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office only said that she was last seen leaving the Whispering Pines RV Park around midnight in a gray hoodie and black Crocs. She has still not been found (Mix 93.1).

Missing teen from Mount Enterprise National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

How to Help Bring These Missing Teens Home

As of this writing (August 4, 2025), eight teen girls are still missing in Texas. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these eight teen girls who went missing in Texas in July by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

