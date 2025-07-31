(Tyler, Texas) - Tyler State Park is a popular destination for many of you every summer. It's a great lake to go swimming, a good lake for some early morning fishing and has lots of camping areas. I have many fond memories at Tyler State Park.

Getting around the lake is an easy drive on Park Road 16. One section of that drive is going to be a bit tougher after a recent inspection of the Hill Creek Branch bridge in the northern portion of Tyler State Park. This has led to the bridge being closed.

Hill Creek Branch Bridge Inside Tyler State Park

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently inspected the Hill Creek Branch bridge inside Tyler State Park (KLTV). They found some erosion around portions of the structure. Because of that, the bridge was closed on Wednesday, July 30.

“Safety is always our top priority. TxDOT routinely inspects every bridge in the state to ensure they meet all safety standards and remain safe for the traveling public.” Jeff Williford - TxDOT Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Tyler District

If you're heading to the park between now and this fall, when the bridge repairs should be complete, you'll need to take the southbound road to access the boat ramp and the day use area (tpwd.texas.gov).

About Tyler State Park

Tyler State Park is a great swimming hole in East Texas on Farm to Market 14 / State Park Highway. There is also 13 miles of trails to explore and lots of great camping areas. The fishing is also good with plenty of crappie, perch, catfish and bass to catch. And you don't need a fishing license to fish from the shore inside the park.

