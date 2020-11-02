Texans Can Check a Website to See if Their Ballot Was Counted

If you voted early in Texas and you want to make sure your ballot's been counted, there's an online tracking tool that can help put your mind at ease.

The Texas Ballot Tracker at txballot.org was developed by volunteers with VoteAmerica, a non-profit group that does not endorse or oppose either candidate. Using public information made available by the Texas Secretary of State's office, the tracker uses your voter ID number or name and county to determine if your ballot has been counted.

Something to keep in mind is that it can take a few days for your ballot to show up on the list, so if you voted in person recently or by mail and you don't see a result on the ballot tracker, give it a few hours or another day, or contact your county's election office.

The VoteAmerica website has a few other handy tools as well, including a voting location guide. If you didn't vote early or by mail and you're not sure where you should go to cast your ballot on Election Day (Tuesday, November 3), be sure to check that tool.

When you go to vote, remember to take along a form of ID. This can include one of the 7 following items:

Your Texas driver license

Your Texas personal ID card

A Texas election ID certificate

A Texas handgun license

A U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport (book or card)

I also recommend wearing a mask. It's not required per an order from Governor Abbott that's been disputed by ultimately upheld by the courts, but there's still a pandemic on and there could be vulnerable people in line with you to vote. It's a matter of public safety and common courtesy, in my opinion.

Texas has already seen record breaking voter turnout, so I think we can expect to see long lines and big crowds Tuesday. Let's all try to be patient with one another and with election staff so we can make the whole experience easier and quicker for everyone.

Remember: Tuesday is Election Day! If you haven't yet cast your ballot, be sure to get out and do it.