These new and impending environmental regulations will soon see Texans say goodbye to many of our most popular home appliances. But this change isn't just affecting Texas. This change is coming for every American.

You may recall the announcement made last December, via FOX News, "the regulations are targeting multiple popular home and commercial appliances that federal officials said would help curb carbon emissions."

"[This] is a testament to the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to lowering utility costs for working families, which is helping to simultaneously strengthen energy independence and combat the climate crisis," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said this change "will eliminate 420 million metric tons of "dangerous carbon dioxide emissions" over the next three decades and save households and businesses $5 billion a year on utility bills."

Banned From Buying Some of The Most Popular Refrigerators

We are just coming up on the end of year one, and these new standards for refrigerators and freezers are slated to take effect within the next five years. This will mark the first-ever federal regulations targeting these particular appliances.

