Here in Texas, we love all types of food, and arguably most of all, Mexican food. You can find some of the best in the entire country here in The Lone Star State.

It'd be hard to find anyone who could reasonably argue that we aren't home to the best Mexican food, north of the Rio Grande.

Want proof? Well, Texas has some of the most famous and fastest-growing Mexican restaurants in the country. According to a recent story by Mashed, MANY Texas-based Mexican restaurants are expanding across The United States.

How many Texas-based Mexican Restaurants are Expanding?

The list compiled by Mashed mentions 12 "Mexican Chains Restaurants You're About to See Everywhere." Of those listed, seven are based here in Texas, comprising more than half of the list. And no doubt a few of those are among your favorite spots to eat.

So not only are we home to so many great Mexican restaurants, but we're so good at it that the rest of the country wants in on it too.

The restaurants listed consist of Tex-Mex, authentic Mexican food, fast-casual dining, and full-service places. Check out the Texas restaurants that you may not know now, but probably will soon:

Five Texas-Based Mexican Restaurants Now Taking Over The U.S. Mexican food in Texas -- or Tex-Mex -- is so popular that it's taking over America

Did you see your favorite Texas-Mexican restaurant on the list?

