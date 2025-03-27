TEXAS: Blue Bell Just Dropped 7 New Ice Cream Flavors

Okay, technically it's two brand new flavors and the return of five favorites for spring, but that's a lot to squeeze into a headline, especially when we've got so many more delicious flavors of ice cream to eat.

Our friends at Blue Bell love doing this, teasing us. Every few months, they give us a new, delicious flavor. Then, on a whim, take it away. We're all aware that they can make Oatmeal Cream Pie 365 days a year, but they choose not to. It's not like March is Oatmeal Cream Pie season for Guatemalan farmers, I don't think.

I'll give 'em that, it's a smart business move. You know, getting all of Texas fiending for a hot new flavor only to yank it from store shelves, leaving us crying, wondering when or if it will ever return...

Then, BOOM! Holiday flavors.

And BOOM! Summer flavors.

Surprise, BOOM! Spring flavors (which takes us to now).

Blue Bell has introduced or reintroduced SEVEN flavors for the spring months. And I am all bout it. The new Banana Fudge is great, and as I alluded to earlier, I love Oatmeal Cream Pie. The Strawberry Toaster Pastry is on my short list to try.

The birth of Texas' favorite dessert dates back to 1907.

A group of local businessmen in Brenham, Texas, decided to establish the Brenham Creamery Company and make butter from excess cream brought in by area farmers. A few years later, the creamery began making ice cream and delivering it to neighbors by horse and wagon. It was in 1930 that the company changed its name to Blue Bell Creameries after the native Texas bluebell wildflower. Butter was produced until 1958, when Blue Bell began to focus full-time on making ice cream.

I know, cute story. But seriously, be sure to stock up those freezers. There's no telling when they'll "run out of" Oatmeal Cream Pie.

