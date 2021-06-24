Texas Border Wall Fundraising Tops $450k In One Week

Get our free mobile app

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that the State of Texas would begin raising money to build a border wall in Texas. The Governor also announced that the State would put forward $250 million to get things moving on the wall, but there is still no timeline or even final cost for the project.

We also don't know exactly where a border wall would go. Those answers are supposed to come at a later date.

What we do know is that Governor Abbott directed the state to raise money for the wall, sort of like crowdfunding the project. That way regular Texans and people across the United States could join in on fixing what is broken along the border.

According to the Texas Tribune, in the first week of the fundraiser, over $450 million dollars was raised.

