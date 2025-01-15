(Round Rock, Texas) - Being a professional athlete is a career that doesn't last a long time. There are some rare athletes, however, that can push what is normally a 10 to 15 year run into 20 maybe 25 years. Tom Brady is one of those rare athletes. Gordy Howe is another.

Another athlete who stretched out his career further than most thought is very well known to Texans. He played Major League Baseball for 27 seasons and is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. That athlete is Nolan Ryan.

Nolan Ryan Has Closed His Butcher Shop in Round Rock

Ryan stayed close to baseball after he retired in 1993. He was the CEO and team president for the Texas Rangers for several years and worked in the front office of the Houston Astros. He also started his own beef brand, Nolan Ryan Beef. The beef is sold in several grocery stores and was available at his own butcher shop in Round Rock for a few years, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.

Sadly, Nolan Ryan closed Goodstock by Nolan Ryan on December 31, 2024. The good news is that Nolan Ryan Beef can still be purchased online at goodstocktx.com and his beef is still used by many different restaurants across the south and Midwest, including East Texan owned Jalapeno Tree.

Nolan Ryan's Baseball Career

Nolan Ryan was born in Refugio, Texas and grew up in Alvin. He made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the New York Mets in 1966 when he was only 19 years old. His only World Series win came as a member of the 1969 New York Mets. Ryan still holds the MLB record for career strikeouts (5,714) and career no-hitters (7).

One of his most well known career highlights happened August 4, 1993 during a game against the Chicago White Sox. There was a lot of bad blood between the teams at that time. Ryan was pitching against Robin Ventura when Ventura was hit by the pitch. This prompted Ventura to charge at Ryan.

Ryan put Ventura in a head lock and punched him several times. The benches cleared and delayed the game for several minutes. Ventura ended up getting ejected while Ryan did not. Today, it is still one of the most famous moments in all of American sports.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: U.S. Issues Warning About Popular Cruise Stop Out of Galveston

READ MORE: Why You'll See More Wild Hogs in Texas Right Now

These are the 10 Deadliest Tornadoes to Have Struck Texas Since 1900 Tornadoes are nothing new to us in East Texas or throughout the state of Texas. Being on the bottom end of Tornado Alley means we've seen some powerful tornadoes strike in our state. Gallery Credit: YouTube, dissolve.com, newspapers.com