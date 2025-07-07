Lot’s of New Buc-ee’s Stores are Opening Across the Country in 2026 and Beyond
(Buc-ee's, Texas) - Buc-ee's is a Texas institution that is a favorite pit stop for Texans and non-Texans alike. My family loves Buc-ee's and will stop every time we're on a road trip. With Buc-ee's continued aggressive expansion across the U.S., its popularity will only continue to grow.
There has been several openings already this year with a whole plate of new openings over the next two years with more expected beyond that. Could there be openings as far west as California? What about as far northeast as New York? Only time will tell.
The Newest Buc-ee's Stores Expected Next Year
Benton, Arkansas will be one of the newest Buc-ee's locations. That store will be located off of Interstate 30 at Exit 114 (KXAN). A second Arkansas location is expected in West Memphis in 2026, too. A possible third location could open in Arkansas if things work out correctly.
Huber Heights, Ohio is expected to get its first Buc-ee's in 2026. That store should open in spring of 2026 after a couple of short delays in construction. Tennessee will get a new location in Murfreesboro. Ruston and Lafayette, Louisiana and Goodyear, Arizona are expected to open those state's first ever Buc-ee's stores soon.
Other New Buc-ee's Locations Coming Soon
In Florida, Ocala and Fort Pierce will get a new Buc-ee's as will Monroe County, Georgia. Mebane, North Carolina will get its first store late this year or early next year. Gallaway, Tennessee; Oak Creek, Wisconsin and Kansas City, Missouri will get new stores in 2027. That is a total of 14 new Buc-ee's stores opening between now and 2027.
A store in Boerne, Texas is finally under construction after several long delays but no timetable has been set for that store's opening. There are seven locations being worked on right now but nothing has been finalized as of this writing:
- San Marcos, Texas
- Palmer Lake, Colorado
- Harbour Heights, Florida
- Anderson, South Carolina
- Hardeeville, South Carolina
- Oak Grove City, Kentucky
- Oak Creek, Milwaukee
