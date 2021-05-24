Texas’ Constitutional Carry Bill is Headed to Governor Abbott’s Desk

Texas is almost guaranteed to become a "Constitutional Carry" state after a bill approved by the state's Senate and House heads to Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

House Bill 1927 would eliminate the current requirement that Texans who want to carry a handgun, either concealed or openly, submit fingerprints, complete hours of training, and pass an exam in order to get a license.

Basically, any Texan age 21 or over would be allowed to openly carry a handgun without a license should the bill be signed into law by Gov. Abbott, unless that person is prohibited by state or federal law from owning a gun. There would be penalties for felons or people convicted of certain assaults who are caught carrying a gun.

If it becomes law, Texas will expunge past convictions of carrying a gun without a license-to-carry permit once the law goes into effect on September 1.

The Texas Tribune reports that the bill headed to the governor's desk was subject to a number of changes in the House and Senate before it was finally approved Monday in a close vote. A compromise between the two chambers preserves changes allowing officers to temporarily disarm someone in certain situations.

Constitutional Carry advocates will be pleased, as the bill is seen as a restoration of Second Amendment rights in Texas. Opponents fear the new law will put more guns into untrained hands.

Gov. Abbott has expressed support for the measure, recently tweeting, "Let's get it to my desk for signing." He's also thrown his support behind a bill that would prohibit Texas law enforcement agencies from enforcing any federal gun control laws passed under the Biden administration.

