Hopefully you haven't already made plans for Saturday, June 18th because there will be a whole lot of fun and great music going on in Tyler, Texas. It's the 50th anniversary celebration of Texas Country Reporter. I'm sure you've heard of Texas Country Reporter before but they are the original television show that features stories from Texas backroads. If these Texans are throwing a celebration you won't want to miss it and we could even help you win some tickets.

The event is taking place at Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center at Tyler Junior College, there will be a matinee show at 2:00 pm and an evening show at 7:30pm. Both shows will feature Texas-themed-music, film scores, classical works all celebrating Texas with many stories told by Texas Country Reporter hosts Kelli and Bob Phillips.

More Details on the 50th Anniversary of Texas Country Reporter in Tyler

You can expect to hear some of your favorites such as "The Yellow Rose of Texas", "Deep in the Heart of Texas", and "Texas, Our Texas". You'll hear "Hoe Down" by Aaron Copland, the Main Title from "The Magnificent Seven" and musical selections from "The Alamo". The conductor of the performance will be Richard Lee.

Ticket Information for the 50th Anniversary of Texas Country Reporter in Tyler

Tickets will cost between $20-$65 plus fees, with tickets on sale now. To purchase matinee tickets click here, for evening tickets click here.

If you want to enter for a pair of tickets just fill out the information below.

