TikTok does a great job at catering to your interests. Bases on what videos you spend the most time watching and interacting with, they zone in on the type of videos you like pretty fast.

My “for you” page is typically filled with cute animals, anime, kpop, crafting and funny videos. Those are definitely some of my main interests, so I’m pretty happy with it.

One thing TikTok also likes to do is show you videos about the state you live in. I get all sorts of videos about Lubbock, Texas Tech and the state of Texas in general. Today, I think I came across a video that is the most Texan thing I have ever seen.

The video features a couple dressed in jeans, t-shirts and boots, and the man has on a ten-gallon hat. They look like they’re having the time of their life two-stepping to the song “Lookin’ for Love” by Johnny Lee. The thing that brings it all together and truly makes it the most Texas thing I think I’ve ever seen is that is all takes place in a Whataburger parking lot.

The only thing that could make this even more Texas is if they had a cold beer in hand and were dancing next to a big red truck. I think it would be hard to top this TikTok in the amount of pure Texas energy it exudes. It absolutely seems like something you might see at a Lubbock Whataburger at two in the morning after all the bars get out.

