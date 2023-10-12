While there are thousands of different pairs of shoes to choose from, in the state of Texas just about everyone owns a pair of cowboy boots. It’s not just about being in a rodeo or working on a farm. Every little boy and girl that spends time in Texas grows up wanting their own pair of boots and even then there is a huge variety of cowboy or cowgirl boots to choose from.

Work boots have been around since the 11th century but when you’re talking specifically about boots while riding horses that became more popular in the early 16th century. The boots were created first in Spain then brought to Mexico. In the early 1800’s cowboy boots became popular in the United States. As you would expect once they arrived in the US the options for boots multiplied quickly.

Not All Cowboy and Cowgirl Boots Are the Same

When you say Cowboy or Cowgirl boots everyone knows what you’re talking about, but there are endless possibilities. The most popular kind of cowboy boots would be cowhide, but there is also alligator, ostrich, python (or other snakeskin), bison, elk, kangaroo, or shark. And I’m sure there are lots of others that I am forgetting about right now.

Buy Quality So You Don’t Regret It

While I love being frugal with my money a good pair of boots can last you for years. So, find a pair that you really like, talk to people who really know boots and invest in a pair that you will be happy with for years to come. There are some really great places in Texas to buy boots, let’s look at some of the most popular brands of cowboy and cowgirl boots in the state of Texas.

