Texas Dad Sells Hot Rod For Diaper Money, What His Son Did 40 Years Later Is Beautiful

There aren't many things more special than a father's love. And even though it's not expected, most daughters and sons would love to be able find a way to repay their dads for their selflessness and love. One Texas man found a beautiful way to do it.

Jared Guyness, who you may know from his Guinness World Record setting Nerf Battles at Jerry World, has spent most of his life hoping to find a way to get his dad's '67 Camarao back to him, the same hot rod that was sold for baby Jared's diaper money.

After a couple years of planning and plotting, this week, Guyness was able to present his dad with the exact car, fully restored, he'd sold for him in 1983. He shared the special father/son moment and amazing story with us on social media.

I secretly bought my dad’s 67 Camaro that he sold in 1983. I successfully kept it a secret for more than two years as restoration was completed... While my dad has always spoke lovingly and fondly of his old Camaro he sold for my “diaper money” he was never sour about it. There wasn’t negativity about it. He wasn’t sad. He wasn’t angry. He talks about the selling of the car like it was a duty. Business.

Over the past several years I have met many men full of regret that they never “got around to it” or “never found the time” to restore, fix or find their dad’s old car. I get that! For me hearing this added even more urgency to find a way to make it happen. And it did happen. Thank goodness.

While the pictures are beautiful on their own, Guyness assured us that a video reveal is in the works, we can't wait to see it.

Absolutely love this.

