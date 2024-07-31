Texas, When Will Our Beautiful Daylight Saving Time ’24 End?

Are all y'all ready to fall back into winter's dark clutches? Me either. Dallas, TX, y'all ready? How about you, Houston, TX? As we continue to hold out hope for a world without "saving daylight" in it, the worst part of it is fast approaching.

I'm not ready for summer to end, I know my kids aren't. And chances are you and yours aren't either.

In fact, according to Psychology Today, "time-shifts for many people cause nothing but stress and aggravation." And you know how there is supposed to be nothing that could get us to reach across the political aisle, right? That's wrong.

Turns out there is one thing. A University of Chicago poll found that "75 percent of Americans would prefer to end the practice of switching the clocks twice a year."

But for some reason, we're stuck with this antiquated time see-saw every spring and fall.

DST has been observed in the U.S. since 1918, according to the Bureau of Transportation. It was established to help the Interstate Commerce Commission, which monitored railroad transportation.

Outright canceling it is picking up steam.

Texas lawmakers have repeatedly attempted, unsuccessfully, to get rid of daylight saving time. "In April 2023, the Texas House approved a bill to permanently stay on daylight saving time but the Senate never voted on it."

The Senate never voted on it? C'mon, y'all. This is a big fat hanging curve right over the middle of the plate. Let's knock this one outta the ballpark and keep a little bit more of our sanity twice a year.

So, When Does Daylight Saving Time '24 End?

On November 3rd at 2:00 am, we will set our clocks back one hour, and screw up the next week of our lives.

