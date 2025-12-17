(Longview, Texas) - So here comes the subject that will make of y'all mad, following traffic laws. There's some kind of weird thought process that most have now where it's believed that as long as there isn't a cop around, it's okay to speed or run a stop sign or just be stupid behind the wheel. No one has the self discipline to follow the laws when no one is watching.

Am I perfect behind the wheel? Of course not, no one is. I sure do try my best, though, no matter where I'm driving even if it makes the person behind me mad.

Texas DPS Launching CARE Initiative

From now through the new year, Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) will ramp up traffic law enforcement (KETK). It's an initiative called CARE or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. Through this initiative, police will be watching for speeders, drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, those driving while intoxicated and more.

Last year at this time, Texas DPS wrote numerous tickets and made hundreds of arrests:

9,183 speeding tickets

3,382 tickets for driving without insurance

485 tickets for seat belt and child seat violations

398 felony arrests

350 DWI arrests

169 fugitive arrests

Texas DPS Ramping Up Traffic Law Enforcement

So, for you lead foot drivers, those that don't want to wear your seat belt or those that want to drive while impaired, don't be shocked at all when you get pulled over. Police and troopers are watching. Maybe this will start making some drivers think they're always being watched.

