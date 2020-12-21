Texas DPS Increasing Enforcement Over the Holidays

On Monday, December 21st, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced its annual Christmas and New Year's holiday traffic enforcement campaigns that will kick of December 23rd.

DPS Director Steven McCraw said:

Another year is drawing to a close, and while there are many reasons to celebrate, we must all remember to do so responsibly to help keep our roadways safe [...] DPS Troopers will increase patrols over the holidays, as will many of our fellow law enforcement partners across the state, and we will be on the lookout for drivers not obeying the law and endangering others. Public safety is our top priority, and we encourage all drivers to put safety first as you celebrate this holiday season.

DPS Troopers will be increasing enforcement beginning on Wednesday, December 23rd and lasting through Saturday, December 26th. Also, enforcement will be increased from Thursday, December 31st through Friday, January 1st.

The nationwide Operation CARE initiative will also from from December 23rd through January 3rd.

During DPS' 2019 Christmas and New Year's holiday enforcement efforts, over 169,000 warnings and citations were issued. 787 DW arrests, 609 felony arrests and 555 fugitive arrests were also made last year.

DPS is reminding everyone to follow these tips, especially during the holiday season: