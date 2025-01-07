When people think about the weather in Texas, most think about the extremely hot temperatures we can get in the summer months. The humidity can be a struggle sometimes. But not often are people thinking about below freezing temperatures.

As we’ve all faced recently, temperatures in Texas can get below freezing and there are some things we should do when temperatures drop that low.

It was awesome to see Texas Department of Public Safety officials sharing some tips with everyone on how to handle things when temperatures drop below freezing in the Lone Star State.

Tips for When You’re Driving in Below Freezing Temperatures in Texas

Seeing as how it doesn’t drop below freezing all that often in Texas, there are many people here that don’t feel comfortable driving when there is a chance for ice on the roadways.

One of the biggest pieces of advice I can give to anyone who has to drive in potentially icy conditions would be to NOT slam on the brakes if you start losing traction.

You’re going to want to hit the brakes as that is our way of slowing down but doing so while you’re on ice will send your vehicle into a spinning mess.

Here are other tips from the Texas Department of Public Safety to Remember if you’re driving in Winter conditions.

Texas DPS Tips for Driving in Winter Weather Conditions Here are some tips from the Texas Department of Public Safety to help keep people safe when driving in the winter. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

How About Tips for Your Home during Cold Winter Months in Texas?

It’s not just about staying safe while you’re driving in the cold winter conditions. There are other tips and tricks to make sure your home stays comfortable.

Let’s look over some of those tips too.

Texas DPS Winter Weather Home Safety Tips Here are some tips from the Texas Department of Public Safety to help keep people safe when winter weather conditions hit your home. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins