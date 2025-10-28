(KNUE-FM) One Texan just found out there are serious consequences when you break the law here in Texas, especially when you decide to post videos of yourself committing crimes on social media.

According to WFAA, a 19-year-old was taunting police while driving, engaging in high-speed chases and then posting the videos on social media. But after all the evidence was found and investigators moved forward with charges, the man has now been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Timothy Fogel evaded police and deputies in Boerne and throughout Bexar County. After the chase, he posted the videos he recorded to Instagram.

How the Police Chases Started

The first instance was on April 30th, when his Black BMW was spotted without license plates, an officer turned to investigate and Fogel made an obscene gesture and sped off. The officer was not able to catch up with Fogel at that time. He posted that online with the caption, “he tried but failed.”

The next chase took place on May 10th, doing two fly bys, one in which he was clocked doing 142 miles per hour. That video was captioned “little fly by for the cops.”

The next chase was on May 30th with a Kendall County Deputy, Fogel sped past a marked unit going 118 miles per hour, the chase continued into Bexar County, before he evaded capture again. That video was titled, “sheriffs don’t do nothing again.”

The final chase was on June 22nd with Fogel going over 100 miles per hour on Main Street in Boerne. He was seen weaving through traffic, driving on the wrong side of the road, and almost hit another police vehicle.

The Sentencing and Probation Terms

All of the videos online pointed to Fogel which led to his arrest. Fogel pleaded guilty to evading arrest and reckless driving. While he was sentenced to 10 years, being a first-time offender, He’ll serve six years of probation and must also write apology letters to law enforcement agents and pay his parents back for legal costs.

