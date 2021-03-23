Texas Eats & Treats That We Can’t Live Without

The best thing about living in Texas is the undeniably amazing food we have.

There're two things that stick out in my mind when I think about the Lonestar State: Southern eating and Southern hospitality.

Oh, I guess I can't forget our Southern twang/drawl either. It's always a dead giveaway when traveling. We can't hear it ourselves, but a visitor is quick to point it out for us.

A group of northerners entered a restaurant where I worked previously and commented:

"Wow, you know we're in Texas because all they say is, 'yes ma'am, yes ma'am, yes ma'am!'"

Again, our level of hospitality is something else! We drive slow on Sundays, wave to all our neighbors, and always, always, always mind our P's and Q's.

You've heard the phrase, everything is bigger and better in Texas, well let me tell you, we're not exaggerating. Texans aren't one to boast. Sure we're proud, but we're also extremely humble and we definitely know our way around a kitchen and a grill.

With a large mixture of cultures in our state, we draw inspiration for our treats and eats from all of them. A majority of our favorite dishes have been passed down from generation to generation, and it's easy to see why.

From holidays, office gatherings, to a simple get well soon, food is the language we all speak here. Just a quick trip to Texan's favorite grocer, H-E-B, will have you set!

If you're thinking about what to feed a Texan, here are some of our favorites...