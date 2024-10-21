Is Texas Getting Rid Of Daylight Saving Time In ’25?

What do you think, Dallas, TX? How about you, Austin, TX? Would you enjoy finally living in a world without "saving daylight" in it? I know I would. Even as an 8-year-old kid, I knew changing clocks for no reason was dumb.

There's more to it than just a minor inconvenience. Psychology Today reports, "For many people doing so causes nothing but stress and aggravation. According to a University of Chicago poll, 75 percent of Americans would prefer to end the practice of switching the clocks twice a year."

75% of Americans want to stop this unnecessary time shi*t.

We can't get 75% of Americans to come together on anything... except how dumb Daylight Saving Time is. But for now, we seem stuck with this semi-annual antiquated time see-saw. It's something we've endured for over one hundred years now.

DST has been observed in the U.S. since 1918, according to the Bureau of Transportation. It was established to help the Interstate Commerce Commission, which monitored railroad transportation.

But canceling it has picked up steam.

Lawmakers here in Texas have repeatedly attempted to get rid of daylight saving time. "In April 2023, the Texas House approved a bill to permanently stay on daylight saving time but the Senate never voted on it."

The Senate never voted on it? What the heck, Texas Senate! This is a hanging curve right over the middle of the plate. Let's knock this one outta the ballpark and keep a little bit more of our sanity twice a year.

Well, if we've gotta have our entire lives upended twice a year there are three things we can use the change as a reminder for:

Change or check these things when the time changes:

smoke detector batteries - replace them with new ones

carbon monoxide monitor batteries - replace them with new ones

test home alarm systems with monitoring service

For now, I guess, just enjoy that extra hour of sleep when we fall back on Sunday, November 3rd at 2 a.m. (unless of course, you have children, we're not getting any extra sleep).

