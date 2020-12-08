Texas Files Lawsuit, Asks Supreme Court to Block Election Results

President Trump's fight to overturn the election results in four states has gotten a boost from the State of Texas.

According to an article in the Killeen Daily Herald, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that will challenge the process of the way Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania held their presidential election in November.

Paxton is claiming that the four states illegally changed election policies, leading to voter fraud. He is asking to have the four states banned from voting in the Electoral College, which could prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

With Dec. 8 being "Safe Harbor" day, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society also filed suit against Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin saying that the deadline for states picking their electors should not apply to states “where flagrant violations of state election laws affected the outcome of the popular vote".

According to the director of The Amistad Project Phill Kline, “Through rigorous investigations supporting our litigation, we demonstrate that state and local officials brazenly violated election laws in several swing states in order to advance a partisan political agenda. As a result, it is impossible for those states to determine their presidential Electors in line with the arbitrary deadline set forth via federal statute in 1948, and thus, the only deadline that matters is January 20, 2021.”

Similar lawsuits filed by President Trump's legal team have failed to overturn any results so far. My guess is this one will also fail to prevent Joe Biden from becoming President on January 20, 2021, but in the year of 2020, anything is possible.