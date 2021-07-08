Texas Gas Prices Reach the Highest Level Since 2014

In Texas, gas prices are at their highest level since 2014. According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the average price of regular unleaded fuel in Texas is $2.81 and $2.76 in the central Texas area.

The Fourth of July weekend led to record numbers of travelers across the state, particularly by car. According to AAA Texas travel forecast data, 3.3 million Texans are expected to travel by car, the highest in history.

Although Texans are paying more at the pump this summer, we're still paying less than the national average. For example, AAA says Texas has the third-lowest average gas price of any state in the U.S.

According to AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster, average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Lone Star State have increased by nearly 45% since the year due to increased demand and higher crude oil prices. Much of that is due to more people traveling for leisure and business. According to market analytics, the trend is going to continue, so as temperatures rise, gas prices are expected to do the same.

The AAA predicts that gas prices will rise 20-30 cents throughout the rest of the summer.

The average price of gasoline is $2.81 per gallon, up to one cent from last Thursday, July 1, and up to 93 cents from July 8, 2020.

I am definitely not happy about the gas price, since I commute from Austin to Temple 6 days out of the week.

I usually have to fill up twice a week, which costs me around $250 a month for gas.

It could be worse though, and I understand why people move from California to Texas with gas prices averaging around $4 a gallon out there. Sheesh!

