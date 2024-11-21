TEXAS: Ground Beef Recall Now Underway Due To DEADLY Bacteria

Just in time for Thanksgiving, The USDA is warning that a ground beef recall is underway across the country. Wolverine Packing Co. has recalled more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination.

To date, fifteen people in Minnesota have been reported sick from the outbreak. But this recall has been issued throughout the U.S. Here's what we know.

What to Know About the Outbreak:

CNN is reporting that people in Minnesota began to become starting from November 2 to November 10, the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety Inspection Service said Wednesday. "Fresh products have a use-by date of Nov. 14. Frozen products are labeled with a production date of Oct. 22. Products have an establishment number EST. 2574B in the USDA mark of inspection."

The FSIS has said that the meat has been shipped nationwide and it is concerned that some of it could still be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. If you find any of the product it should be immediately thrown away or returned. It should not be eaten.

E. Coli symptoms usually present within three to four days after exposure and usually clear up in a week,

According to The CDC, E. coli symptoms include:

Diarrhea, often bloody, that lasts more than two days

Vomiting

Severe abdominal cramps

Fever higher than 102°F

Signs of dehydration, such as little or no urination, dark urine, dry mouth or throat, dizziness, or lightheadedness

Signs of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), such as little or no urination, loss of pink color in cheeks and inside the lower eyelids, unexplained bruising or rash of tiny red spots, blood in urine, feeling very tired or being irritable, and decreased awareness

