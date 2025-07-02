Last weekend, I saw a person get angry at a driver who had parked in the handicap parking spot at the store. Which got me thinking, who is eligible for handicapped parking in Texas?

The range of qualifications for handicap parking in Texas is just as vast as the state itself. Here are a few things to keep in mind next time you see someone parking in a spot you don't believe they should.

Handicap Parking In Texas: Here's Who's Now Eligible

In the Lone Star State, disability is typically defined in terms of mobility or visual impairment. A certain level of impairment in these two can qualify you for a handicap placard.

There are two categories to inform you of the specific conditions included. The first is Temporary conditions, which are anything that lasts less than 6 months. The second is a permanent, chronic/lifetime condition.

Conditions within impaired mobility include (not limited to):

Lupus Inflammatory bowel disease Obesity Asthma Arthritis (osteoarthritis, rheumatoid, gouty, etc.) Neurological diseases Fibromyalgia Parkinson’s Multiple sclerosis Foot conditions Serious injuries

Conditions affecting the use of arms and legs include (not limited to):

Trauma – Leading to Amputation Infection Cancer Ataxia

When it comes to conditions affecting sight, they are limited and highly defined.

It's important to remember that placards must be hung from the rearview mirror or placed on the dashboard where it is easily visible while the vehicle is parked, and the person with the disability must be present in the vehicle when using the placard.

Penalties for Misuse: Misusing a placard or parking in a designated space without proper authorization can result in fines and other penalties, including potential community service reports.