Texas High School Student Breaks 5 Teeth During Class Program, District Won’t Pay

So this story is a bit messy, but I sympathize with this family so much. 17-year old Raven Castillo, a high school senior in San Antonio has a long road to recovery ahead of her after a freak accident during a fire science course left her with significant injuries.

It happened on Monday (November 16) at East Central High School. Castillo says a high-powered hose she was using slipped during her fire science class. The pressure from the hose sent it flying back into her face, piercing her face, and leaving her with 5 broken teeth.

"I could feel pieces of my teeth in my mouth," Castillo told SBG San Antonio.

Castillo said he had her protective mask on, but that the hose clamp pierced through it.

Now Castillo is now facing a bill costing thousands of dollars in restorative dental work.

"I think they should cover the expense,” Gloria Vasquez, Castillo's mom, told SBG San Antonio. “I mean this is under one of their programs."

SBG San Antonio says that the district submitted an insurance claim, but it was denied by the coverage provider due to governmental immunity from liability. The district is calling Castillo's injuries an unfortunate accident.

In order to step up and help out Castillo and her family, Castillo's classmates have helped organize a GoFundMe page to help raise money to put toward her recovery costs.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has raised just over $1,400 dollars of its $9,000 goal. If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.