Who drives faster than we do? NOBODY. At least not legally. Did you know that Texas is home to the highest speed limit found anywhere in the U.S.?

Have you watched the new "Mufasa" movie? There is a song called "We Go Together." In it, Rafiki sings, "If you want to go fast, go alone... If you want to go far, go together." We should probably have them update it to, "If you want to go fast, go to Texas."

Texas Is Home To The Highest Speed Limit In The U.S.

The Texas Department of Transportation sets the maximum speed limit at 70 mph. But The Texas Transportation Commission can set a higher speed limit if it's determined to be safe and reasonable.

Seeing a speed limit of 80 mph in Texas isn't uncommon. On most highways, though, it is 75 mph, Driving through cities and towns you'll usually see speed limits between 55 to 65 mph.

Chris Lippincott of the private company Cintra-Zachry that built the toll road says, "There is a lot of wide open space in Texas which makes sense with these higher posted speed limits--the 85, 75 80 mph roads are all out in rural areas that can handle that kind of traffic. It is important to remember that through towns... the speed limits are not set at 85 mph."

So where is this legendary 85 mph speed limit? Well, it's only for about 41 miles of the highway. The rest of the highway has a speed limit of 80 mph.

Texas 130 between Texas 45 near Austin and Interstate 10 in Seguin is where you can find the posted speed limit of 85 miles per hour. That stretch of the highway does run through a few small towns including Mustang Ridge, and Kingsbury, according to San Antonio Express-News.

Safe travels!

