Texas Will Soon Reclaim the Title Home to World’s Largest Buc-ee’s

Y'all knew that wasn't going to last, right? No way in the name of Davey Crockett that we'd allow for the title of "Home to World's Largest Buc-ee's" be any other state than Texas. Good news as Buc-ee's feels the same way. For the longest the largest had been in New Braunfels, TX, but that recently changed.

Last year the company revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The store was constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people has become the biggest in the company. But as they say records are meant to be broken.

Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center in Luling,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Since that time, Buc-ee’s has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West.

It was back in 2003, Luling, TX became the home of Buc-ee’s first-ever family travel center, so it's only fitting it soon will be home to the world's largest.

According to KXAN News, "The store along Interstate 10, just an hour outside of Austin will span more than 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee’s ever built. The center will also include 120 fuel stations and favorites like Texas barbecue, Beaver nuggets and clean bathrooms."

On top of reestablishing that important world record, the travel center will also be adding jobs to the area; they'll be looking to hire at least 200 employees.

