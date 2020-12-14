Texas’ ‘Iconic’ Tiny Target Landmark Destroyed

If you've ever been out to West Texas, whether for work or just a COVID-19 era road trip, chances are you've seen the tiny Target store. Ok, so it's not actually a store, but it's become a fun photo op for Texans that have come from all over the state.

Unfortunately, all that fun came to an end over the weekend.

According to KOSA-TV, the tiny Target store located in Marathon, TX was destroyed...not by vandals, but by the property owner himself. Here's a look at all that's left of the property:

The iconic Target in Marathon is no more. I saw this photo come up on my feed and our CBS7 team got to the bottom of... Posted by Shane Battis on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said that the structure had become more unstable and the property owner was worried someone could get hurt.

The building was simply an abandoned cinder block railroad building until someone added the easily identifiable bullseye logo and Target namesake to the outside in 2016.

Although the artist behind the 'tiny Target' has never come forward, it's believed that the project was put up in response to the Prada Marfa installation also located in West Texas.

The Prada Marfa store was installed by Scandinavian artists Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset in 2005. Elmgreen and Dragset didn't expect the installation to become what it has to many across the state and all over social media.

KLTV's Lane Luckie made his own trip to the tiny Target store this year and shared this video. Let's all relive the memories as best we can together. If you've ever visited the tiny Target, please share your photo with us!