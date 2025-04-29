Will Texans Now Get An Inflation Rebate Check Too?

Unless someone else does all of your shopping for you, you're well aware that inflation is through the roof. You can't even walk into Walmart and smell groceries, well you can, but it's gonna cost you $20. You can't, I tried to do it yesterday.

In all seriousness, so many Texans are struggling right now. If you haven't heard, to help, several states are now offering residents the first-ever inflation rebate check.

Will Texans Get These Inflation Rebate Checks Too?

New York State, for instance, is distributing its first-ever inflation rebate checks. The state's 8.6 million residents will receive payments of up to $400 per family. The checks will cost the state around $3 billion.

These rebates "are part of a broader effort to provide financial relief to New Yorkers struggling with rising prices. The payments are designed to address the impact of inflation on everyday cost."

New York is not alone. This month (April 2025) several states including California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania, are sending out inflation rebate checks or tax refunds. These states are doing this to provide financial assistance to their residents.

No, Texans will NOT Receive Inflation Rebate Checks

Texans will not be receiving inflation rebate checks. However, our state has come up with other ways to help ease the burden of inflation via the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which has provided tax credits and rebates for home energy improvements in Texas.

According to the Texas Comptroller's website, "These programs, which include the Home Efficiency Rebate (HOMES) and the Home Electrification and Application Rebate (HEAR), are expected to open in the Summer of 2025.

