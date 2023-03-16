Texas Is Actually Home To America’s Largest Rose Garden

You may be surprised to learn that the largest rose garden in the United States is actually in Texas. I had no idea! I don't typically associate ultra-hot Texas weather and a lack of rain with a massive rose garden, but it's true, and if you're as suprised as I am, it might be time to take a trip to check out the roses at the Tyler Rose Garden in Tyler, Texas.

According to the City of Tyler website, the Tyler Rose Garden is huge! 14 acres, to be exact, and it features over 32,000 bushes with over 200 different kinds of roses. It's also free to the public, which immediately puts it on my radar as an excellent reason to visit Tyler. I think I've only driven through there a couple of times, and it looks like I'll have to slow down and take it all in the next chance I'm in the area.

If you love flowers as much as I do, you'll want to visit the Tyler Rose Garden during the best time of year to see the roses in full bloom, which happens in October and mid to late May. Those April showers are just around the corner, so right now is probably a great time to start planning a trip.

The gateway to the Tyler Rose Garden also takes you to the Tyler Rose Museum, which features interactive exhibits and interesting memorabilia from the annual Texas Rose Festival.

If you'd like to learn more about the largest rose garden in the United States, click here.

