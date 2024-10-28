We have so many clever and creative people in Texas. It’s not shocking to hear about more social influencers from the Lone Star State. Although I’m not sure anyone expected a judge out of Harris County, Texas to gain popularity after seeing his no-nonsense approach to holding people accountable in his court room.

I’m talking about the very memorable Judge David Fleischer. And if you’re not familiar with him yet, you’re in for a treat as there are so many hilarious and wonderful videos or clips for you to watch online.

Judge Fleischer is Popular on Television Too

The judge that everyone seems to love has gained lots of popularity online, although much of that success has come from appearance on the popular television show Court Cam that airs on A&E.

There is one clip of Judge Fleischer that Court Cam has used on several occasions as the judge mentions spanking a suspect if they don’t comply with all the guidelines he required as the punishment for the case. You can see that clip here. It’s fantastic, watch just past the 3:20 mark.





Fleischer Has No Problem Holding People Accountable

I think the thing that makes judge Fleischer so loved by viewers is that he is fair yet holds people accountable for their actions. If someone doesn’t obey his orders, he never hesitates to take them into custody.

It’s refreshing to see people like Judge Fleischer who truly want to help people make their life better but aren’t afraid to show some tough love at the same time.

Let’s watch a few more videos because they are all fantastic.

