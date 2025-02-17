(Austin, Texas) - The Texas Lottery is a fun game to play. Those couple of bucks you spend could turn into several thousand, or even a million, dollars in an instant. Just don't overdue it as it could leave you and your family completely broke.

There is always that question in the back of our minds if that money is being distributed like we were promised. One thing we were promised is the money would be used for our public schools. But we always seem to hear about our teachers not getting a proper salary or can't get the resources needed to teach our kids. It sounds like something is amiss.

Texas Lottery in a Ton of Trouble With New Fraud Charges

From what I can tell, this all started in 2023 with a $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot. Somehow, a group of investors pooled together $26 million and bought every number combination that could be bought and ended up winning that jackpot. This led to the Texas Lottery Commissioner, Gary Grief, to be questioned.

A Houston lawyer recently got involved basically calling the Texas Lottery Commission a "criminal entity" because of a deal to bring the headquarters of lottery.com from San Francisco to Austin. The lawsuit alleges that Commissioner Grief bypassed the state legislature to change the rules of play for the lottery because of this deal.

Illegal Sale of Lottery Tickets

The suit also alleges that Commissioner Grief allowed for the sale of illegal tickets to foreign players and to those outside the State of Texas. It also claims that lottery.com co-founder Ryan Dickinson was able to win multiple jackpots through these illegal ticket purchases.

lottery.com has since replaced everyone in the company and Commissioner Grief has retired. Texas senators are calling for the Texas Rangers and the Attorney General's Office to start an investigation into this (KXAN).

Texas Lottery Has a Lot to Answer For

There is a lot to unpack with this situation all because a group of people wanted money. It's sad, really. Texans did not have a fair shot at winning any of that money. In my opinion, once this investigation is complete, there should be a separate investigation to determine if the money is going to where we were told it was suppossed to go to, i.e. our public schools and Texas veterans.

