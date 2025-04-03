(Round Rock, Texas) It’s never a good thing when the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation enter your business and shut you down for six months due to an emergency closure order.

Which is exactly what happened to one massage business in Round Rock, Texas recently.

Details About the Massage Establishment Being Shut Down

According to KXAN, the massage business was ordered to shut down immediately and was prohibited from operating a different massage type business in the same location.

The name of this massage business is ML Massage, they were open for business at 3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd., Suite 650B in Round Rock.

Why Was the Massage Business Shut Down?

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation had evidence that the business in question was offering sexual services, and one employee was actually living in the establishment.

That employee was also working as a masseuse with a fraudulent massage therapist license.

The Employee Seemed to Be Trapped

When interviewed by officials the employee admitted she was from California and before arriving there to start working, she was never told that she would be required to provide sexual services to customers.

She would be forced to work with customers non-stop all day. She had no transportation and was unable to leave the building where she worked and lived.

This case is still under investigation, but we want to thank all law enforcement and those working at the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for not allowing this type of business to continue in the Lone Star State.