Some Texans may be traveling with their prescription drugs illegally and not even know it. I've been known to do it too. But there's a chance you could wind up in legal trouble. Here's how to avoid that headache this holiday season.

I Texas, like in most states, prescription medications must be properly labeled to be legally dispensed and used. That means that if you're traveling with medication that isn't labeled correctly, perhaps throwing your entire week's supply into one bottle for convenience, you could be breaking the law.

Traveling with Prescription Drugs In Texas Correctly

Texas has no express law specifically forbidding carrying prescription drugs in a “generic” or unlabeled container; you could still face legal troubles if stopped by law enforcement. Which is something we'd all like to avoid if possible. In cases like this, you can be charged with possessing a controlled substance.

According to Texas law, it is a Class A misdemeanor, with a potential jail sentence of one year and a maximum fine of $4,000.

Legal Status: Medications must have a prescription label that includes information such as the patient's name, the prescribing doctor, the medication's name, dosage instructions, and other pertinent details. If a medication is dispensed without this label, it might be considered improperly dispensed or even illegal to possess and use under Texas law. Safety and Efficacy: Proper labeling ensures that the medication is used correctly and safely. Without a label, there could be confusion about the dosage or purpose of the medication, which might lead to misuse or adverse effects. This could result in legal issues for both the provider and the patient. Pharmacy Regulations: Texas State Law and the Texas State Board of Pharmacy require that prescription medications be labeled with specific information. Failure to comply with these regulations can lead to legal penalties for the pharmacy or dispenser.

It's always good to carry prescriptions in their original containers. Even using a 7-day pill box, while perfectly fine at home, could land you in hot water while traveling.

Of course, if you can prove that you have a valid and current prescription, you're unlikely to be convicted. Be sure to keep copies of written prescriptions handy while you travel over the holiday season, and it can help to avoid a potential misunderstanding.