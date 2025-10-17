Texans, we love all types of food. But you'd have a hard time arguing against us loving Mexican food most of all. Perhaps, it's more correct to call it "Tex-Mex," but you can find some of the best in the entire country here in the Lone Star State.

Texas is easily home to the best Mexican food north of the Rio Grande. Want proof? Well, Texas has some of the most famous and fastest-growing Mexican restaurants in the country. According to a recent story by Mashed, MANY Texas-based Mexican restaurants are now expanding across the United States.

Texas-based Mexican Restaurants that are expanding?

The list compiled by Mashed mentions 12 "Mexican Chain Restaurants You're About to See Everywhere." Of the restaurants on the list, seven are based in Texas. Quick math, yeah, that's more than half of the list. And no doubt a few of those are among your favorite spots to eat.

So not only are we home to so many great Mexican restaurants, but we're so good at it that the rest of the country wants in on it, too.

The restaurants listed consist of Tex-Mex, authentic Mexican food, fast-casual dining, and full-service places. Check out the Texas restaurants that you may not know now, but probably will soon:

Did you see your favorite Texas-Mexican restaurant on the list?

