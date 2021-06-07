Texas Mom Arrested for Posing as Daughter at School Explains Why She Did It

An El Paso County woman who posed as her teenage daughter at the girl's middle school for nearly an entire day has taken to YouTube to explain why she did it.

Is Casey Garcia Crazy?

I saw the story this weekend after it was shared by our partners at News 10, and I'll admit that my mind went to weird places when I read the headline. What was this lady's deal? Was she crazy? Was she going to beat up a bully? Was she a creeper? Was she looking for attention?

Well, according to a video she recorded explaining herself, she was looking for attention, but the fact that she didn't get it until late into the school day proves the point she says she was trying to make.

Ok, let's dive into this.

Hoodie + Mask = Teen Girl

30-year-old Casey Garcia of San Elizario was recently arrested and charged with criminal trespass and tampering with government records after she dressed as her 13-year-old daughter (including a face mask) and used the child's school ID number to get on campus. She then attended the girl's classes and even ate lunch in the school cafeteria without her mask on.

Out to Prove a Point

Garcia says she was trying to prove two things: that security at her daughter's school is lax, and that students attending in-person classes are not receiving as much attention as remote learners.

She recorded her stunt and uploaded the footage to YouTube, which is ultimately what caused enough buzz for her to be arrested.

In a subsequent video she posted to YouTube to explain herself, Garcia said she interacted with several adults during the day, including the person to whom she had to give her daughter's student ID in order to be admitted to campus. In the video above, you can even hear her exchange morning pleasantries with the principal.

She Even Went to Class

According to Garcia, she attended each of her daughter's classes (with help from other students who knew who she was, according to the ending of video above), and until she was caught, the only time a teacher spoke to her was to tell her to put her phone away.

Garcia says teachers were more focused on their own screens and on attending to remote learners, so not a single one noticed something was off until the final period of the day. In her final class, Garcia says the teacher asked her to stay behind after the bell, then confronted her about not being who she claimed to be.

She Was Initially Arrested on a Traffic Warrant

Here's the video of Garcia being approached by sheriff's deputies at her home, who said they were there to arrest her for a traffic warrant. Note that the deputies were calm and cordial, even allowing her time to make sure someone was there to take care of her baby before she left with them.

What Did We Learn Here?

I gotta say, I'm pretty conflicted on this one. What she did was wrong IMO, and we're really only hearing her side of the story with these videos. Still, if she really was out to prove that anyone could just get on campus with a student ID number and fly under the radar all day, she definitely got the point across.

I mean, she could have been anyone and done some real harm. In her explanation video, Garcia cites recent mass shootings, including the El Paso shooting, as a reason why people should be more upset with the school than with her.

So, what do you think of Garcia's stunt? Was she just after YouTube clout? Did she make a valid point about school security and attentiveness? Is it both?

Sore Thumb

All I know is that there's no way I could pose as a kid. It'd probably go something like this:

