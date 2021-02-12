Texas Mom Tackles Man Caught Peeking Into Daughter’s Window

Someone get this woman some pads and a helmet! She's got one hell of a tackle.

Phyllis Pena of Lake Jackson, Texas was recently captured on video taking down a guy who she says was peeping into her teen daughter's bedroom.

KPRC-TV reports that the legendary sack took place on the morning of January 31. Pena says she'd just returned home from shopping around 7 AM when she spotted someone in her yard peeping into her 15-year-old daughter's bedroom window.

The guy took off as Pena was calling police, but officers found him nearby. When he tried to flee from police, Pena took him down.

She told KTRK-TV that instinct took over, and she doesn't know where she learned to tackle like that. Judging by the video, she's a natural!

The alleged creeper was later identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins. He managed to get by the officers who spotted him, but check out the video below and see if you can spot his biggest mistake.

That's right: He charged toward a pissed off Texas mama. I'm guessing the guy's not too bright or hasn't ever had to deal with a Lone Star State mom who's in full-on protective mode. Otherwise he'd have run in the opposite direction!

Pena and her daughter held Hawkins down until the police could catch up and cuff him. He's been charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

While it must have been intense to be in that situation, Pena and the police have a good sense of humor about it.

Pena says one of the officers fist-bumped her and said he heard the Texans were looking for a new linebacker.

So, let this be a warning to all you creepers out there: If a Texas mama catches you, you're about to eat some pavement.