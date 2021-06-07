Most of us parents have some apprehnsion when we send our kids to school each day, perhaps this past year more than most. Due to COVID I never even entered my 8-year-old daughter's school or met her teacher in person until the final week of school. That's not exactly normal. But it hasn't exaclty been a normal year.

One Texas mother has been arrested after she disguised herself to enter her daughter's middle school, she says to expose security flaws there.

The mother is Casey Garcia and after she posted this video to YouTube she was arrested in connection with a 2017 traffic violation and booked on additional charges of criminal trespass and tampering with a government document, according to NBCNews.

I'll admit it, to me it is concerning that a 30-year-old woman was trespassing at this middle school all day and not one of the faculty or school workers noticed or questioned her being there. How a full-grown woman could pass as a child all day without being stopped is baffling to say the least.

Garcia followed up the initial video with another offering more explaination as to why she did what she called a "social experiment."

"We need better security at our schools — this is what I tried to prove. I kind of feel that I proved it. There have been one too many mass shootings."

What do you think? Do you think what she did was good? Necessary? There are several people in the comments saying it's creepy. Perhaps all three?