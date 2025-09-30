The Most Depressing Jobs in Texas Ranked
(KNUE-FM) Even if you love your job here in Texas, at one point or another there is going to be a time where you’re unhappy or even depressed. Hopefully this isn’t constant—if it is, it’s time to look for a new job. But on occasion it’s going to happen.
Why Some Jobs Are More Depressing Than Others
Whether it’s a rude coworker or customer you’re dealing with, or maybe you’re just having a bad day. It happens to all of us. But there are certain occupations that are known to be more depressing than others, let’s take a look at some of the most depressing jobs in the state of Texas.
A Personal Story of Job Misery
My own personal experience with a depressing job is one that I will never forget. I was working as a delivery person with rent-to-own furniture. It was the holiday time and about two weeks before Christmas I was told by my bosses that I needed to go repossess furniture that had gone unpaid for weeks.
Upon arrival I found out I had to repossess a kid's bed, right before Christmas. I did what I was instructed to do at the time and gave my notice the very next day. I couldn’t do that job ever again.
If you’re in a career that truly makes you unhappy it’s time to make a change so you can enjoy more of your life. Work isn’t always fun, but it shouldn’t feel depressing.
The Most Depressing Jobs in Texas
Here is a look at the most depressing jobs according to ALot.com, hopefully your job isn’t on this list.
