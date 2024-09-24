Whiskey’s Out! Texas Now Has A New Favorite Spirit

My fellow Texans, may I pose a question? What's your drink of choice? From Austin, TX, all the way to Abilene, we Texans do love cold beer. But you may be surprised to learn we have a new favorite spirit.

If you tried you probably couldn't guess the exact number of craft breweries in The Lone Star State. So, it should come as no surprise that beer still reigns supreme when it comes to winding down here, but what's your go-to spirit?

What is Texas' favorite spirit?

The folks at Toast wanted to better understand alcohol trends in the U.S. They concluded that the best way to do it was to "analyze how the popularity of select drinks and spirits varied for restaurants from state to state."

Then by taking into account the "sale of beer, wine, cider, hard seltzer, and spirits: vodka, tequila, whiskey, gin, rum, and brandy," they found some interesting trends.

According to the findings, vodka is the most popular spirit in most states, but Toast's data shows that tequila is more popular than ever across the board. In fact, in several states, it is now the most popular, including here in Texas.

"It’s no surprise that tequila has heavily influenced states along the Mexican border. Texas was the highest consumer of tequila per restaurant location, drinking 119% more tequila than the average for diners at restaurants in other states."

According to the data they found that tequila is the most popular spirit here in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Utah. Meanwhile, whiskey is the most popular in West Virginia, Wyoming, Indiana, Kansas, and Kentucky.

