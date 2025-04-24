(Mabank, Texas) - I couldn't imagine being a wanted man on the run from Texas DPS. Always ducking into a room if I hear a siren. Not trusting my friends because they might turn me in for the money. That's not how I would want to live my life.

I also have never committed a serious crime, and neither have you, so it's hard to understand how a criminal actually feels. Anyone who is a fugitive from the law needs to be brought in. That's why Texas DPS has released their latest top 10 most wanted list.

Murder, Robbery, Sexual Assault Make Up the Crimes of Texas Most Wanted Fugitives

You can see the list of the most wanted fugitives in Texas at dps.texas.gov. There's several lists, actually, to check out. There's the Top 10 Most Wanted, Top 10 Sex Offenders, Top 10 Criminal Illegal Immigrants and a large list of other most wanted fugitives.

Their pictures are provided so we can spot them in a crowd. There is a rundown of their past crimes and what they are currently wanted for. There is also the reward for information leading to an arrest that can range from $2,000 all the way up to $7,500.

Texas Most Wanted Fugitives Have Committed Heinous Crimes

Their crimes range from murder to sexual assault of a child to robbery and more. In the latest update to the top 10, we see that two fugitives have been captured recently, Rondarrius Davon Idae Evans and Hector Padilla, Jr.

Rondarrius Davon Idae Evans has been on the run since July of 2024 for a double murder in New Boston. He was captured in Dallas Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Another East Texan is featured in the top 10 for sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography, Stephen Joseph Vess of Mabank.

Stephen Joseph Vess of Mabank - Texas Department of Public Safety Stephen Joseph Vess of Mabank - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of these Texas fugitives, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for the reward.

Murder, Robbery, Sexual Assault Make Up the Crimes of Texas Most Wanted Fugitives Texas Department of Public Safety has updated their list of the most wanted fugitives in the state. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

READ MORE: It's Dangerous and Illegal to Take Pictures at This Location in Texas

READ MORE: New Texas Bill is Set to Go After Those Involved in Dog/Cock Fighting