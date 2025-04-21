(Austin, Texas) - Dog and cock fighting is an issue that can go under the radar a lot of the time. When we do hear about it, there is an uproar for something to be done but then quickly quiets down. There is jail time for those involved if caught and prosecuted but lawmakers want harsher penalties.

Dog and cock fighting comes down to money for those involved. When money can be made, evil individuals will do whatever they must to make it, not matter the penalty. Two new bills have been introduced in Austin to make the penalties even harsher than what they are now.

House Bill 1795 and Senate Bill 2426 wants to increase the penalty for dog and cock fighting in Texas (CBS 19). Currently, the punishment can go as high as a state jail felony with up to a $10,000 fine and up to two years in jail. Specific penalties are not lined in the new bills, just that the penalties could increase.

Smith County Animal Control Supervisor Amber Greene was in Austin recently to testify in favor of the new bills. Last year, Kerry and Michael Jones, former owners of Blessed Hands BBQ in Swan, were arrested for their involvement in a dog fighting ring in Smith County.

A cockfighting ring was recently broken up in Hunt County that saw 21 individuals arrested and 10 dead and 65 live roosters seized (KNUE). Multiple pits were found that were used in the fighting as were several sharp blades.

Dog and cock fighting is sadly a way for those with evil intent to make a lot of money. An increase in the penalty for participating in it and facilitating it needs to be signed. If these bills do make it to Governor Abbotts desk and he signs them, the penalty increase will take effect September 1, 2025.

