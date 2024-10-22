Fair season has come and gone in East Texas and across the state. As usual, we had a great time at whichever fair we attended. The State Fair of Texas wrapped up this past weekend at Fair Park in Dallas. The latest stats released by the fair prove that we ate and played big this year at the State Fair of Texas.

Record Attendance

One of the most impressive stats coming from this year's State Fair of Texas is how many people got to hear Big Tex's "Howdy y'all" as they walked in. Nearly 2.4 million fairgoers came through the gates between September 27 and October 20. What's great about this number is that the money made doesn't go into a CEO's pocket, the money is used to improve Fair Park, provide scholarship opportunities for students across the state, curate the Fair Park museums and much more.

Of course with any fair, food is a big deal. From corn dogs to turkey legs to imaginative fried food concoctions by the multitude of concessionaires, it was a great tasting fair with these stats proving it:

Seven new vendors set up shop bringing 14 new and different experiences to the fair.

Approximately 550,000 Fletcher’s Corny Dogs were sold during the 24-day run of the State Fair of Texas.

The Texas Auto Show showcased 288 vehicles and seven modern.

There was over 12,000 entries in the Creative Arts competitions with 4,434 ribbons handed out.

Lots of Entertainment

State Fair of Texas attendees also played hard between all the eating and saw some great live shows:

More than 144,000 fans were in attendance for the Texas - OU game.

More than 35 acts performed on the main stage.

More than 1,200 playing cards were torn by strongman Mighty Mike.

It was a great year in Dallas for the 2024 State Fair of Texas. Next year looks to be bigger and better. Bring your Texas pride and a big appetite and have a great time.

