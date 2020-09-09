Texas Ranks #4 in the Nation for Most Drive-In Theaters

As indoor movie theaters across the country are in the process of reopening, drive-in theaters are experiencing a mini renaissance. Theaters like The Last Drive-In Picture Show in Gatesville are offering not only new releases, but classics that greatly enhance the feelings of nostalgia we all feel at a drive-in, whether we grew up in their heyday or not.

Texans in particular seem to be among the most nostalgic people in the country, if data collected by WorkWise Software is any indication. They came up with some nationwide drive-in rankings that show the Lone Star State definitely has a soft spot for drive-ins that I hope will continue long after indoor theaters have opened up completely.

(Not to knock indoor theaters, by the way. I can't wait to see Dune in one with a good sound system later this year.)

Let's put it in park, grab some popcorn, and dive into those numbers.

According to WorkWise's finding, Texas has the 4th highest number of drive-in theaters in the nation with 20. New York leads with 28, followed by Pennsylvania with 27 and Ohio with 24.

Texas ranks #1 when it comes to states with the most drive-in theaters that have re-opened since the 1990's, with a total of 15.

WorkWise found that it costs an average of $9.75 for a drive-in ticket in Texas compared to the national average of $10.14, and the average Yelp review gives a Texas drive-in a score of 4.50 out of 5. So, not only do we have a lot of drive-ins, but they're highly rated too.

Some states don't have any drive-ins at all. Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, and North Dakota have zero; zilch; nadda. I'm genuinely surprised Hawaii doesn't have any, but according to a report from KHNL-TV, pop-up drive-ins were appearing there in the early days of the pandemic. We've seen plenty of reports of people hosting drive-ins at their homes and businesses as well, and even Walmart has gotten in on the fun.

It does my heart good to know that drive-in theaters are thriving in Texas right now, even if it's not under he best circumstances. Sharing the movie going experience with your family is something that's timeless, and there's something special about seeing the sun set behind the screen as the movie's ready to start that puts you in a unique state of mind.

Let's hope these outdoor theaters continue to do well even after this pandemic has blown over. They're a part of our cultural heritage that should never fade away.

