It’s crazy to think that it’s been almost 5 years since we were all first introduced to COVID when sent many people in Texas home to work remotely.

Since then, you have seen lots of companies move back to the more traditional setting of working from the officer. But there are still lots of people that have continued working remotely, and SmartAsset a list of Texas cities with the highest number of remote workers.

Lots of Workers Still Working Remotely in Texas

Like so many other people in Texas, I had no idea how many people were still working remotely.

Although when you look at which Texas cities have lots of remote workers, it makes sense. They are in areas known for their most high-tech businesses.

Let’s look at the areas in Texas with the highest number of people working remotely.

Working Remotely Works for Some, Not All

Years ago, I remember lots of people being excited about the opportunity to work from home. Being able to knock out the house chores while being productive with work tasks can sound appealing.

Although it didn’t take long for some people to quickly realize that they love the social aspect of going into work and chatting with coworkers. Jumping on a video call is great but it’s not the same as being with your work best friend in person.

Employers Wanted the Office Setting Back

Many employers have decided to move back to the more common office setting for work duties. Although some companies are now giving the option to their employees to decide what is best for them.

