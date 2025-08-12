As long as humans exist, there will be other humans trying to scam us. However, there are things that we can do to prepare ourselves to keep from becoming victims.

The best way to do that is to make yourself aware of them. So, of course, education is important here, like GI Joe taught us in the '80s, "Knowing is half the battle."

FBI Warning: Dangerous Scams Now On The Rise In Texas

To help us, the FBI has issued a warning highlighting some of the most common scams here in Texas. How about we take a look at them to help ourselves and help our loved ones, too?

1. The "check washing" scam.

Check-washing scams involve "changing the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks and fraudulently depositing them. Occasionally, these checks are stolen from mailboxes and washed in chemicals to remove the ink." This scam is the reason we are advised to no longer send checks in the mail. READ MORE HERE.

2. Swatting.

Swatting is when law enforcement is called about a threat that warrants a SWAT team showing up at an address. The scam here is that the threat is not real. You've likely seen news stories on swatting that end with tragic results. READ MORE HERE.

3. Doxxing

Doxxing is where a scammer steals personal information and threatens to post it online. Anyone of any age can be a victim of doxxing, but it's on the rise among teens. The scammer steals private information and then threatens to post it online if the victim refuses to comply with demands. READ MORE HERE.

4. Phishing.

By now, most Texans are familiar with phishing. Have you ever received an email from what looks like your bank, for instance, that asks you to click a link and verify your account details? Don't click it.

The smart move is to confirm it's legit with your bank; it may be a scam. Be wary of emails with links that you didn't ask for. These emails can look surprisingly real but are designed to steal your personal information.

Below, you can learn more about some of the most common frauds and scams that the FBI encounters. They also offer tips to help you stay safe and what to do if you're a victim.