Here's the thing, I don't crave coffee. I don't need a cup of coffee before anyone can talk to me. I don't need a cup of coffee to wake up. To be perfectly honest, unless I've got about a third of my cup full of creamer, I can't drink coffee, it's just nasty without it. So no, I don't understand what the big deal is about going to a coffee shop every day and why there are so many coffee shops in East Texas.

I saw this the other day as I was going home.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

That is in front of Target on south Broadway. A new Starbucks is going into the failed sandwich shop next to the failed pizza place. Isn't there a Starbucks inside of Target? Why does another one need to be opened in the parking lot in front of it? Why does Tyler need what will be an eleventh standalone Starbucks? Add in the Starbucks that's inside Target, Barnes & Noble and the Broadway Square Mall (which, by the way, makes three in that area within literal walking distance, Barnes & Noble, the standalone Starbucks in front of Natural Grocer and across Broadway in the Broadway Square Mall) and that makes 13.

Coffee can not be that big of a deal, can it? Currently, Longview is in the midst of a huge coffee battle with several new coffee stops opening over the last month or so. Coffee is not that great or am I just missing something here? I'd much rather go into 7 Eleven or QuikTrip or any gas station for that matter and pick up a $2 Dr Pepper Zero Sugar.

And don't get me started on the made up words for sizes at Starbucks. Grande is medium? Grande means large. If I say grande, I expect a large cup. Apparently venti means large at Starbucks. Venti is not even a real word.

My girlfriend loves Starbucks. The couple of times I've gotten it for her, I have to have her text me how to say her order. Why? Because making an order at Starbucks sounds like gibberish.

Anywho. To wrap up this particular article, Starbucks, and really coffee in general, is not that big of a deal, and there is no reason that 13 Starbucks need to be in Tyler. There are more of you than there are of me, though, so coffee shops will endure. None of them will be getting my $8 for a cup of liquid beans with fancy foam however.

